Paddy Keenan (born 30 January 1950) is an Irish player of the uilleann pipes who first gained fame as a founding member of The Bothy Band. Since that group's dissolution in the late 1970s, Keenan has released a number of solo and collaborative recordings, and continues to tour both as a soloist, and with singer/guitarist Tommy O'Sullivan.
Port: The Ballintore Jig
Port: The Ballintore Jig
Flagstone of Memories / Anderson's / Molly Bawn / Bucks of Oranmore
THE MAID BEHIND THE BAR/O'ROURKES/EILISH BROGAN
RILEANNA: THE MONAGHAN TWIG/COLLIER'S
RILEANNA: THE MONAGHAN TWIG/COLLIER'S
Johnny's Tune
Johnny's Tune
Fonn Briotanach: Jezaique
Fonn Briotanach: Jezaique
Mairdeail Ui Neill / O'Neill's March
Mairdeail Ui Neill / O'Neill's March
Fonn Mall Agus Ril: Marig Ar Pollanton / Cahir's Kitchen
Fonn Mall Agus Ril: Marig Ar Pollanton / Cahir's Kitchen
Flagstone Of Memories / Anderson's / Molly Bawn / The Bucks Of Oranmore
Flagstone Of Memories / Anderson's / Molly Bawn / The Bucks Of Oranmore
FONN MALL: CAPE CLEAR
FONN MALL: CAPE CLEAR
Jenny's Wedding/Craigs Pipes
Jenny's Wedding/Craigs Pipes
Dinny O'Brien's, Garden of Daisies
Dha Phort Dubalta: Pingini Is Pras/An Gabhal Siulach (Coppers And Brass/The Rambling Pitch
O'Rourke's, The Spike Island Lasses, Lord MacDonald's
