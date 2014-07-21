Betraying the MartyrsFormed 2008
Betraying the Martyrs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f38ebbf0-bff3-4f34-811e-39a6d29798d9
Betraying the Martyrs Biography (Wikipedia)
Betraying the Martyrs is a French extreme metal band from Paris.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Betraying the Martyrs Tracks
Sort by
Let It Go
Betraying the Martyrs
Let It Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Go
Last played on
Betraying the Martyrs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist