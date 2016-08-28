Genevieve Schatz, better known simply as Genevieve, is an American indie pop singer and songwriter from Los Angeles, California. Frontwoman of Chicago indie rock band, Company of Thieves, Genevieve embarked on her solo career in early 2014. Her first solo track, "Show Your Colors" premiered on Vice Noisey in December 2014. Her debut EP, Show Your Colors was released on March 10, 2015 via Wind-up Records.