Emily Skinner (also known as Emily Scott Skinner) is a Tony-nominated American stage actress and singer. She has played leading roles in such Broadway productions as Prince of Broadway, Side Show, Jekyll & Hyde, James Joyce's The Dead, The Full Monty, Dinner at Eight, Billy Elliot, as well as the Actor's Fund Broadway concerts of Dreamgirls and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. She has sung on concert stages around the world and on numerous recordings.
Life With Harold - The Full Monty(Original Cast Recording)
Life With Harold
