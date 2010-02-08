The BrunettesFormed 1998
The Brunettes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f38b352a-7191-4528-980a-a0bc5b5d8aa2
The Brunettes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Brunettes were an indie pop or twee pop group from New Zealand formed in 1998 to 2009. The band consists of core members Jonathan Bree and Heather Mansfield, with additional contributions from part-time members such as Ryan McPhun and Princess Chelsea. The group has released several well-received albums such as Holding Hands, Feeding Ducks (2002), which received 4.5/5 stars from AllMusic. Signed to Lil' Chief Records, they have opened for bands such as Rilo Kiley and Beirut.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Brunettes Tracks
Sort by
Brunettes Against Bubble Gum Pop
The Brunettes
Brunettes Against Bubble Gum Pop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brunettes Against Bubble Gum Pop
Last played on
It's Only Natural
The Brunettes
It's Only Natural
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Only Natural
Last played on
The Brunettes Links
Back to artist