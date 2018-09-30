Jodi Bird
Jodi Bird Tracks
Dynes (Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2018)
Jodi Bird
Dynes (Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2018)
Dynes (Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2018)
Last played on
Trechu Rhwystrau
Jodi Bird
Trechu Rhwystrau
Trechu Rhwystrau
Last played on
Fel Tae'r Tywyllwch Wedi Dod
Steffan Rhys Hughes & Jodi Bird
Fel Tae'r Tywyllwch Wedi Dod
Fel Tae'r Tywyllwch Wedi Dod
Performer
Last played on
Hunan-ddewisiad (Unawd allan o Sioe Gerdd 19-25 oed)
Jodi Bird
Hunan-ddewisiad (Unawd allan o Sioe Gerdd 19-25 oed)
Past BBC Events
BBC NOW On the Road 2015-16: Christmas Celebrations
Sir Thomas Picton School, Haverfordwest
19
Dec
2015
BBC NOW On the Road 2015-16: Christmas Celebrations
Sir Thomas Picton School, Haverfordwest
19
Dec
2015
Brangwyn Hall 2015-16: Christmas Celebrations
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
18
Dec
2015
St David's Hall 2015-16: Christmas Celebrations
St David's Hall, Cardiff
17
Dec
2015
