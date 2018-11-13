Birgit NilssonBorn 17 May 1918. Died 25 December 2005
Birgit Nilsson
1918-05-17
Birgit Nilsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Märta Birgit Nilsson (17 May 1918 – 25 December 2005) was a celebrated Swedish dramatic soprano. Although she sang a wide repertory of operatic and vocal works, Nilsson was best known for her performances in the operas of Richard Wagner and Richard Strauss. Her voice was noted for its overwhelming force, bountiful reserves of power, and the gleaming brilliance and clarity in the upper register.
Birgit Nilsson Tracks
Wagner: Die Walkure: Ride Of The Valkyries
Birit Lindholm, Birgit Nilsson, Brigitte Fassbaender, Claudia Hellmann, Helen Watts, Helga Dernesch, Marilyn Tyler & Vera Schlosser
Wagner: Die Walkure: Ride Of The Valkyries
Wagner: Die Walkure: Ride Of The Valkyries
Tristan und Isolde - Mild und liese
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde - Mild und liese
Tristan und Isolde - Mild und liese
Die Trommel Gehruhret (The drum is a stirring) from Egmont Incidental Music
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
Die Trommel Gehruhret (The drum is a stirring) from Egmont Incidental Music
Die Trommel Gehruhret (The drum is a stirring) from Egmont Incidental Music
Tristan und Isolde (Act 3: Mild und Leise)
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde (Act 3: Mild und Leise)
Tristan und Isolde (Act 3: Mild und Leise)
Tristan und Isolde, Act III; Liebestod
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde, Act III; Liebestod
Tristan und Isolde, Act III; Liebestod
The Flying Dutchman: Act 2 Aria. Senta's Ballad (Johohoe! Traft ihr das Schiff)
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
The Flying Dutchman: Act 2 Aria. Senta's Ballad (Johohoe! Traft ihr das Schiff)
The Flying Dutchman: Act 2 Aria. Senta's Ballad (Johohoe! Traft ihr das Schiff)
Tristan and Isolde, End of Act 1
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan and Isolde, End of Act 1
Tristan and Isolde, End of Act 1
Oberon - opera in 3 acts J.306
Carl Maria von Weber
Oberon - opera in 3 acts J.306
Oberon - opera in 3 acts J.306
Liebestod - Tristan and Isolde
Birgit Nilsson
Birgit Nilsson
Liebestod - Tristan and Isolde
Die Walkure, Act III: 'In festen Schlaf...'
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Die Walkure, Act III: 'In festen Schlaf...'
Die Walkure, Act III: 'In festen Schlaf...'
Tristan Und Isolde - 'Mild und leise wie er lächelt'
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan Und Isolde - 'Mild und leise wie er lächelt'
Tristan Und Isolde - 'Mild und leise wie er lächelt'
Tristan Und Isolde - 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan Und Isolde - 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
Tristan Und Isolde - 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
Tristan und Isolde: Act 2, 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde: Act 2, 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
Tristan und Isolde: Act 2, 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
Gotterdammerung, Act III: 'Fliegt heim, ihr Raben!' (Immolation Scene)
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung, Act III: 'Fliegt heim, ihr Raben!' (Immolation Scene)
Gotterdammerung, Act III: 'Fliegt heim, ihr Raben!' (Immolation Scene)
Brunnhilde's Abschied - from Gotterdammerung (1876)
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Brunnhilde's Abschied - from Gotterdammerung (1876)
Brunnhilde's Abschied - from Gotterdammerung (1876)
Hostkvall [Autumn Evening]
Jean Sibelius
Hostkvall [Autumn Evening]
Hostkvall [Autumn Evening]
Tristan and Isolde, Act 3 - Liebestod
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan and Isolde, Act 3 - Liebestod
Tristan and Isolde, Act 3 - Liebestod
Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Wotan's Farewell and the Magic Fire music (Die Walkure, Act III)
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Wotan's Farewell and the Magic Fire music (Die Walkure, Act III)
Wotan's Farewell and the Magic Fire music (Die Walkure, Act III)
Gotterdammerung - Brunnhilde's Immolation
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung - Brunnhilde's Immolation
Gotterdammerung - Brunnhilde's Immolation
Orchestra
Aida - Act 3 duet 'Ciel, mio padre'
Giuseppe Verdi
Giuseppe Verdi
Aida - Act 3 duet 'Ciel, mio padre'
Aida - Act 3 duet 'Ciel, mio padre'
Act III, Götterdämmerung
Georg Solti
Georg Solti
Act III, Götterdämmerung
Act III, Götterdämmerung
In questa reggia, Turandot
Birgit Nilsson
In questa reggia, Turandot
In questa reggia, Turandot
Aspåkerspolska
Charles Mackerras
Aspåkerspolska
Aspåkerspolska
Tristan und Isolde - Liebestod
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde - Liebestod
Tristan und Isolde - Liebestod
Orchestra
Conductor
EWIG WAR ICH
Richard Wagner
EWIG WAR ICH
EWIG WAR ICH
Elektra
Richard Strauss
Elektra
Elektra
Isoldes Liebestod
Richard Wagner
Isoldes Liebestod
Isoldes Liebestod
Wesendonck-Lieder, arr. Mottl for voice & orchestra [orig. with piano] (feat. London Symphony Orchestra, Colin Davis & Birgit Nilsson)
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Wesendonck-Lieder, arr. Mottl for voice & orchestra [orig. with piano] (feat. London Symphony Orchestra, Colin Davis & Birgit Nilsson)
Wesendonck-Lieder, arr. Mottl for voice & orchestra [orig. with piano] (feat. London Symphony Orchestra, Colin Davis & Birgit Nilsson)
Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Die Walkure [Part 2 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Die Walkure [Part 2 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Die Walkure [Part 2 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
I Could Have Danced All Night
Birgit Nilsson
I Could Have Danced All Night
I Could Have Danced All Night
Proms 1981: Prom 52
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej64fx
Royal Albert Hall
1981-09-08T21:25:34
8
Sep
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 42 - Wagner One Hundred and Fiftieth Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
6 Sep 1963
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb49rz
Royal Albert Hall
1963-09-06T21:25:34
6
Sep
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 42 - Wagner One Hundred and Fiftieth Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
