DenimFormed 1992. Disbanded 1997
Denim
1992
Denim Biography (Wikipedia)
Denim were an English indie rock band, the brainchild of Lawrence (formerly of Felt), and was based in Birmingham, England.
Denim Tracks
Back in Denim
Denim
Back in Denim
Back in Denim
Last played on
The Great Pub Rock Revival
Barber, Tony, Bill Bass, Kevin Dempsey, Tim Dorney, Duncan Goddard, Gerry Hogan, Gerard Johnson, Terry Miles, Russell Milton, Brian O'Shaughnessy, Peter Phipps, Vic Saville, Neil Scott, Gerry Shepard, Smithy, Steve Walwyn, Norman Watt-Roy, John Williams, Pete Z & Denim
The Great Pub Rock Revival
The Great Pub Rock Revival
Last played on
The New Potatoes
Denim
The New Potatoes
The New Potatoes
Last played on
Middle of the Road
Denim
Middle of the Road
Middle of the Road
Last played on
Summer Smash
Denim
Summer Smash
Summer Smash
Last played on
The Osmonds
Denim
The Osmonds
The Osmonds
Last played on
Snake Bite
Denim
Snake Bite
Snake Bite
Last played on
Robin's Nest
Denim
Robin's Nest
Robin's Nest
Last played on
It Fell Off the Back of a Lorry
Barber, Tony, Bill Bass, Dempsey, Kevin, Tim Dorney, Duncan Goddard, Gerry Hogan, Gerard Johnson, Terry Miles, Russell Milton, Brian O'Shaughnessy, Peter Phipps, Vic Saville, Neil Scott, Gerry Shepard, Smithy, Steve Walwyn, Norman Watt-Roy, Williams, John, Pete Z & Denim
It Fell Off the Back of a Lorry
It Fell Off the Back of a Lorry
Last played on
The Great Pub Rock Revival (Mark Radcliffe session 6.2.96)
Denim
The Great Pub Rock Revival (Mark Radcliffe session 6.2.96)
Silly Reggae (Mark Radcliffe session 6.2.96)
Denim
Silly Reggae (Mark Radcliffe session 6.2.96)
The Supermodels (Mark Radcliffe session 6.2.96)
Denim
The Supermodels (Mark Radcliffe session 6.2.96)
It Fell Off The Back of a Lorry (Mark Radcliffe session 6.2.96)
Denim
It Fell Off The Back of a Lorry (Mark Radcliffe session 6.2.96)
Here Is My Song for Europe
Denim
Here Is My Song for Europe
Here Is My Song for Europe
Last played on
Council House
Denim
Council House
Council House
Last played on
After The Rain
Denim
After The Rain
After The Rain
Last played on
Great Pub Rock Revival
Denim
Great Pub Rock Revival
Great Pub Rock Revival
Last played on
