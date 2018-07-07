Matthew KomaBorn 2 June 1987
Matthew Koma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0249h7c.jpg
1987-06-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f387841c-9bc7-47e9-b78b-6fb7834ac71f
Matthew Koma Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Bair (born June 2, 1987), known by his stage name Matthew Koma, is an American singer, songwriter, DJ and record producer. Matthew Koma is one of the writers behind numerous hit songs, including Zedd's "Spectrum," and Grammy Award-winner "Clarity," also with Zedd.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matthew Koma Tracks
Wasted (feat. Matthew Koma)
Tiësto
Wasted (feat. Matthew Koma)
Wasted (feat. Matthew Koma)
Spectrum (Crankdat Remix) (feat. Matthew Koma)
Zedd
Spectrum (Crankdat Remix) (feat. Matthew Koma)
Spectrum (Crankdat Remix) (feat. Matthew Koma)
We Might Fall (feat. Matthew Koma)
Ghastly
We Might Fall (feat. Matthew Koma)
We Might Fall (feat. Matthew Koma)
Find You (feat. Matthew Koma & Miriam Bryant)
Zedd
Find You (feat. Matthew Koma & Miriam Bryant)
Find You (feat. Matthew Koma & Miriam Bryant)
I Wish (Louis The Child Remix)
The Knocks
I Wish (Louis The Child Remix)
I Wish (Louis The Child Remix)
Years (feat. Matthew Koma)
Alesso
Years (feat. Matthew Koma)
Years (feat. Matthew Koma)
I Wish (My Taylor Swift)
The Knocks
I Wish (My Taylor Swift)
I Wish (My Taylor Swift)
I Wish (My Taylor Swift) (Jayceeoh Remix)
The Knocks
I Wish (My Taylor Swift) (Jayceeoh Remix)
I Wish (My Taylor Swift) (Jayceeoh Remix)
Emotional (G-Buck Remix) (feat. OnCue)
Flux Pavilion
Emotional (G-Buck Remix) (feat. OnCue)
Emotional (G-Buck Remix) (feat. OnCue)
Emotional
Flux Pavilion
Emotional
Emotional
Tempted
Matthew Koma
Tempted
Tempted
Cannonball Earthquake
Showtek
Cannonball Earthquake
Cannonball Earthquake
Cannonball Earthquake
Matthew Koma
Cannonball Earthquake
Cannonball Earthquake
Cannonball (Earthquake) (Matrix & Futurebound Remix) (feat. Matthew Koma)
Showtek
Cannonball (Earthquake) (Matrix & Futurebound Remix) (feat. Matthew Koma)
Cannonball (Earthquake) (Matrix & Futurebound Remix) (feat. Matthew Koma)
Wasted (feat. Matthew Koma)
Tiësto
Wasted (feat. Matthew Koma)
Wasted (feat. Matthew Koma)
Clarity (Live From Radio 1 in Ibiza 2014)
Matthew Koma
Clarity (Live From Radio 1 in Ibiza 2014)
Illumintate (Live At Radio 1 in Ibiza 2014) (feat. Matthew Koma)
Afrojack
Illumintate (Live At Radio 1 in Ibiza 2014) (feat. Matthew Koma)
Years - Live From Cafe Mambo 2014
Matthew Koma
Years - Live From Cafe Mambo 2014
Years - Live From Cafe Mambo 2014
Spectrum (Ibiza 2014)
Matthew Koma
Spectrum (Ibiza 2014)
Spectrum (Ibiza 2014)
