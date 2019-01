Matthew Bair (born June 2, 1987), known by his stage name Matthew Koma, is an American singer, songwriter, DJ and record producer. Matthew Koma is one of the writers behind numerous hit songs, including Zedd's "Spectrum," and Grammy Award-winner "Clarity," also with Zedd.

