Teen IdolsFormed 1992. Disbanded 6 June 2010
Teen Idols
1992
Teen Idols Biography (Wikipedia)
The Teen Idols were a pop punk band originally from Nashville, Tennessee. They were formed in 1992 by Phillip Hill and originally broke up in 2003. The band reunited in 2008 in Chicago, Illinois, with a retooled lineup before breaking up again in 2010.
Teen Idols Tracks
Let's Make Noise
Teen Idols
Let's Make Noise
Let's Make Noise
Last played on
20 Below
Teen Idols
20 Below
20 Below
Last played on
