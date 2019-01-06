Patrice HollowayBorn 23 March 1951. Died 3 October 2006
Patrice Holloway
1951-03-23
Patrice Holloway Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrice Yvonne Holloway (March 23, 1951 – October 3, 2006) was an African-American soul and pop singer.
Stolen Hours
The Thrill Of A Romance
The Touch Of Venus
Love And Desire
Black Mother Goose
Black Mother Goose
For The Love Of Mike
Ecstacy
Those DJ Shows
Evidence
Lucky My Boy
Stevie
