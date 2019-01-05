Stanley Robert Vinton, Jr. (born April 16, 1935), known professionally as Bobby Vinton, is an American singer and songwriter. In pop music circles, he became known as "The Polish Prince", as his music pays tribute to his Polish heritage. Known for his angelic vocals in love songs, his most popular song, "Blue Velvet" (a cover of Tony Bennett's 1951 song), reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1963, and made No.2 in the UK in 1990. It also served as inspiration for the film of the same name.