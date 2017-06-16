10cc Biography (Wikipedia)
10cc are an English rock band founded in Stockport, England, who achieved their greatest commercial success in the 1970s. The band initially consisted of four musicians – Graham Gouldman, Eric Stewart, Kevin Godley, and Lol Creme – who had written and recorded together for some three years, before assuming the name "10cc" in 1972. 10cc featured two songwriting teams, one "commercial" and one "artistic". Stewart and Gouldman were predominantly pop-songwriters, who created most of the band's accessible songs. By way of contrast, Godley and Creme were the predominantly experimental half of 10cc, featuring an Art School sensibility and cinematically inspired writing.
Every member of 10cc was a multi-instrumentalist, singer, writer and producer, and the writing teams frequently switched partners, so that Godley/Gouldman or Creme/Stewart compositions were not uncommon. After Godley and Creme left the band in 1976, Gouldman and Stewart were the main creative forces behind 10cc. Stewart left the band after 1995 and Gouldman continues to lead a touring version of 10cc.
Graham Gouldman and Rick Fenn talk about the possibilty of retiring!
Are 10cc ready to call it a day?
Graham Gouldman and Rick Fenn performed 'The Things We Do For Love' & 'Dreadlock Holiday'
10cc Live in Session
This week Graham Gouldman of 10cc shares his memories of the 70s.
Graham Gouldman - My 70s
The Things We Do for Love
Art For Art's Sake
Wall Street Shuffle
I'm Mandy Fly Me
Rubber Bullets
Life Is a Minestrone
I'm Not In Love (Edit)
I'm Not In Love
The Dean and I
Donna
Good Morning Judge
Dreadlock Holiday
I'm Not In Love (Album version)
