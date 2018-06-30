Štefan MargitaBorn 3 August 1956
Štefan Margita
1956-08-03
Štefan Margita Biography (Wikipedia)
Štefan Margita (born 3 August 1956) is a Slovak opera singer who has had an active international career since 1981. He began his career singing mostly roles from the lyric tenor repertoire but in recent years he has tackled a number of dramatic tenor roles. His career has taken him to the stages of many of the world's best opera houses, including La Scala, the Royal Opera, London, the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Liceu, and the Opéra Bastille. Margita has had his debut performance at the Metropolitan Opera in November 2009 as Luka Kuzmič in Leoš Janáček's From the House of the Dead.
Štefan Margita Tracks
From the House of the Dead: Act 1
Leos Janáček
Leos Janáček
From the House of the Dead: Act 1
From the House of the Dead: Act 1
Last played on
Last played on
Elindultam szep hazambul [I left my fair homeland]
Béla Bartók
Béla Bartók
Elindultam szep hazambul [I left my fair homeland]
Elindultam szep hazambul [I left my fair homeland]
Performer
Last played on
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-21T21:20:31
21
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
