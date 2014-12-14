Denis VigayBorn 1926. Died 27 June 2015
Denis Vigay
1926
Fantasia concertante on a theme of Corelli
Michael Tippett
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e25d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-04T21:42:57
4
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1968: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehv4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1968-09-09T21:42:57
9
Sep
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exc6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-10T21:42:57
10
Aug
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1966: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebzp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1966-08-04T21:42:57
4
Aug
1966
Proms 1966: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
