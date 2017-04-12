EiffelFormed February 1998
Eiffel
1998-02
Eiffel Biography (Wikipedia)
Eiffel is a French rock group founded in 1998 around Romain Humeau.
Their influences range from the Pixies to Léo Ferré, encompassing Jacques Brel, Sonic Youth, Serge Gainsbourg, The Buzzcocks, Noir Désir, the Stooges, David Bowie, Sixteen Horsepower the Kinks, the Beatles, Tears For Fears, Fugazi, XTC, Deus, and also Boris Vian and Louis Calaferte.
Their name comes from a song by the Pixies named "Alec Eiffel" on the album Trompe Le Monde.
