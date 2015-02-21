Harry BettsBorn 15 September 1922. Died 13 July 2012
Harry Betts
1922-09-15
Harry Betts Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Betts (15 September 1922 – 13 July 2012) was a jazz trombonist.
Harry Betts Tracks
Tale of an African Lobster
Bob Cooper, John Graas, John Halliburton, Bud Shank, Tom Reeves, Conrad Gozzo, Maynard Ferguson, Marty Paich, Jimmy Giuffre, John Howell, Harry Betts, Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, Gene Englund, SHORTY ROGERS, SHORTY ROGERS, Curtis Counce & Milt Bernhart
Tale of an African Lobster
Tale of an African Lobster
Composer
Last played on
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
Shorty Rogers
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
Last played on
Viva Prado
Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Shorty Rogers, Shorty Rogers, Maynard Ferguson, Art Pepper, John Howell, Stan Kenton, Al Porcino, Chico Alvarez, Shelly Manne, Milt Bernhart, Harry Betts, Eddie Bert, Bob Fitzpatrick, Bart Varsolona, Art Pepper, Bud Shank, Bart Calderall, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, Stan Kenton, Ralph Blaze, Don Bagley, Shelly Manne & Miguel Rivera
Viva Prado
Viva Prado
Composer
Last played on
Lush Life
Harry Betts
Lush Life
Lush Life
Last played on
