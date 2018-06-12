Natasha EnglandBorn 18 December 1952
Natasha England
1952-12-18
Natasha England Biography (Wikipedia)
Natasha England (born Dorothy Natasha Sherratt, 18 December 1952), often credited mononymously as Natasha, is a Scottish pop singer whose version of "Iko Iko" reached number 10 on the British singles chart in 1982.
Natasha England Tracks
Iko Iko
The Boom Boom Room
Stop Doing Nothing
