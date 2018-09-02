Tevin Jermod Campbell (born November 12, 1976) is an American singer, songwriter and actor. Born in Waxahachie, Texas; he displayed a passion for singing at a very early age, performing gospel in his local church. Following an audition for a famous jazz musician, Bobbi Humprey, in 1988, Campbell was signed to Warner Bros. Records. In 1989, Campbell collaborated with music impresario Quincy Jones performing lead vocals for "Tomorrow" on Jones' album "Back on the Block" and released his Platinum-selling debut album, T.E.V.I.N.. The album included his highest-charting single to date, "Tell Me What You Want Me to Do", peaking at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The debut album also included the singles "Alone With You" (produced by Al B. Sure and Kyle West, with background vocals by K-Ci and JoJo from Jodeci), and "Goodbye".

His double-Platinum selling second album, I'm Ready, released in 1993, included two of Campbell's most popular songs (both of which were penned by Babyface), "Can We Talk" which peaked at number 9 on the Hot 100 and number 1 on the Billboard R&B charts, and the album's title track "I'm Ready", which also peaked at number 9 on the Hot 100. In 1996, Campbell released his third album, Back to the World, which was not as commercially or critically successful as his first two releases. His self-titled fourth album, Tevin Campbell, was released in 1999, but, performed poorly on Billboard's album charts.