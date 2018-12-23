Credit to the NationFormed 1991. Disbanded 1998
Credit to the Nation
1991
Credit to the Nation Biography (Wikipedia)
Credit to the Nation are an English hip hop group, who had chart success in the 1990s and are best known for their Nirvana-sampling single "Call It What You Want". The band is fronted by Matty Hanson (a.k.a. MC Fusion) and was initially noted for fusing a conscious hip hop style with political elements taken from the British left-wing and anarchist movements. Following their initial split in 1998, the band reformed in 2011.
Credit to the Nation Tracks
Come Dancing (Peel Session, 17 Feb 1994)
Credit to the Nation
Come Dancing (Peel Session, 17 Feb 1994)
Come Dancing (Peel Session, 17 Feb 1994)
Call It What You Want
Credit to the Nation
Call It What You Want
Call It What You Want
Teenage Sensation
Credit to the Nation
Teenage Sensation
Teenage Sensation
