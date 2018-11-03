Baby Face WilletteBorn 11 September 1933. Died 1 April 1971
Baby Face Willette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1933-09-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f364f3a2-669d-40be-bfb2-35db0b4ba590
Baby Face Willette Biography (Wikipedia)
Roosevelt "Baby Face" Willette (September 11, 1933 – April 1, 1971) was a hard bop and soul-jazz musician most known for playing Hammond organ. It is unclear whether he was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, or New Orleans, Louisiana
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Baby Face Willette Tracks
Sort by
Swinging At Sugar Ray's
Baby Face Willette
Swinging At Sugar Ray's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swinging At Sugar Ray's
Last played on
Face To Face
Baby Face Willette
Face To Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Face To Face
Last played on
Whatever Lola Wants
Grant Green
Whatever Lola Wants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whatever Lola Wants
Last played on
Work Song
Baby Face Willette
Work Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Work Song
Last played on
Baby Face Willette Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist