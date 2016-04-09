Lincoln ChaseBorn 29 June 1926. Died 6 October 1980
1926-06-29
Lincoln R. Chase (June 29, 1926 – October 6, 1980) was an African-American songwriter and occasional recording artist. As a writer, his most notable songs were "Such a Night", "Jim Dandy", and several of Shirley Ellis' hits in the early 1960s including "The Name Game" and "The Clapping Song".
I Love Your Many Ways
The Clapping Song
The Name Game
