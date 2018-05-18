Ryszard RynkowskiBorn 9 October 1951
Ryszard Rynkowski (born October 9, 1951 in Elbląg) is Polish singer, composer, pianist and actor. In the years 1978—1987 accompanist of Vox music band, a solo artist since 1987. He was awarded with the Knight's Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta and the Order of the Smile. He also is honorary citizen of Elbląg, Poland.
Rynkowski is the winner of many editions of the National Festival of Polish Song in Opole (in 1979, 1989, 1990 and 1994). In 1993 he starred in the title role of the musical Pan Twardowski. In 2001, he was awarded the Fryderyk as the lead singer of the year.
