Edwin McCain Biography (Wikipedia)
Edwin McCain (born January 20, 1970) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. His songs "I'll Be" (1998) and "I Could Not Ask for More" (1999) were radio top-40 hits in the U.S., and five of his albums have reached the Billboard 200. In all, McCain has released eleven albums, with his first two being released independently.
