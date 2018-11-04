Puff JohnsonBorn 10 December 1972. Died 24 June 2013
Puff Johnson
Ewanya "Puff" Johnson (December 10, 1972 — June 24, 2013) was an American R&B and Contemporary Christian singer-songwriter.
