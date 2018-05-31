Balla et ses BalladinsFormed 1962
Balla et ses Balladins
1962
Balla et ses Balladins Biography (Wikipedia)
Balla et ses Balladins (also known as Orchestre du Jardin de Guinée) were a dance-music orchestra formed in Conakry, Guinea in 1962 following the break-up of the Syli Orchestre National, Guinea's first state-sponsored group. Also called the Orchestre du Jardin de Guinée, after the "bar dancing" music venue in Conakry that still exists today, the group made a number of recordings for the state-owned Syliphone label and become one of the first modern dance musical groups in Guinea to use traditional musical instruments and fuse together traditional Guinean folk music with more modern influences.
Balla et ses Balladins Tracks
Assa
Balla et ses Balladins
Assa
Assa
Paullete
Balla et ses Balladins
Paullete
Paullete
Paulette
Balla et ses Balladins
Paulette
Paulette
Samba
Balla et ses Balladins
Samba
Samba
Sara 70
Balla et ses Balladins
Sara 70
Sara 70
Manta Lokoko
Balla et ses Balladins
Manta Lokoko
Manta Lokoko
