The Night MarchersFormed August 2007
The Night Marchers
2007-08
The Night Marchers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Night Marchers are an alternative rock band formed in 2007 in San Diego, California. The band is composed of singer/guitarist John Reis, guitarist Gar Wood, bassist Tommy Kitsos, and drummer Jason Kourkounis. Reis, Wood, and Kourkounis had previously performed together in the Hot Snakes, while Kitsos previously performed with CPC Gangbangs. The Night Marchers' debut album See You in Magic was released in 2008 through Vagrant Records.
The Night Marchers Tracks
Mother Mercy
The Night Marchers
Mother Mercy
Mother Mercy
All Hits
The Night Marchers
All Hits
All Hits
Bad Blood
The Night Marchers
Bad Blood
Bad Blood
I Wanna Deadbeat You
The Night Marchers
I Wanna Deadbeat You
