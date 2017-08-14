AwkwafinaBorn 2 June 1989
Awkwafina
1989-06-02
Awkwafina Biography (Wikipedia)
Nora Lum (June 2, 1988), known by the stage name Awkwafina, is an American rapper and actress. She appeared in the films Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. She has released two studio albums, Yellow Ranger and In Fina We Trust. Awkwafina first gained popularity for her song "My Vag", a response to Mickey Avalon's "My Dick". The music video garnered over three million views on YouTube. Notable television appearances include Girl Code, Future Man, and Saturday Night Live.
