Totem
1971
Totem Biography (Wikipedia)
Tótem was an Uruguayan Rock band formed in the early 1970s. One of the most important massive phenomena of Uruguayan music and represented the height of the Candombe beat.
Totem Tracks
Your Eyes (feat. Totem)
Wax Motif
See-Saw Girl
Totem
