Mátyás SeiberBorn 4 May 1905. Died 24 September 1960
Mátyás György Seiber (4 May 1905 – 24 September 1960) was a Hungarian-born composer who lived and worked in the United Kingdom from 1935 onwards. His work linked many diverse musical influences, from the Hungarian tradition of Bartók and Kodály, to Schoenberg and serial music, to jazz, folk song, film and lighter music.
Animal Farm (1954): Theme
Animal Farm (1954): Theme
Le Rossignol
Le Rossignol
Dance Suite
Dance Suite
Dance Suite
Dance Suite
Fantasy for flute, horn and string quartet [1945]
Fantasy for flute, horn and string quartet [1945]
Jazzolette No.1
Jazzolette No.1
String Quartet No.1, 1st movement
String Quartet No.1, 1st movement
