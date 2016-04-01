A-Game is a hip-hop duo from Toronto, Ontario made up of identical twins, Rommel Hinds-Grannum and Robert Hinds-Grannum who go by the stage name Nova and Chase.

The duo first started their career with the independent label T.A.G. (also known as The Armada Group) and are most notable for their street singles "Go Head Shawty", and "Airplanes" which were both produced by T-Minus. The release of their independent debut EP entitled The World Is Yours. They also shot a video "The Preparation" featuring Kim Davis and is in memory of Michael Banton Watson. Their singles "Watchu Sayin'" and "Oh My" reached number one on Flow 93.5's Mega City Countdown.

The group are also featured in the song and video for "Infamous" by Toronto-based electronicore band Abandon All Ships.