Birgit NordinBorn 22 February 1934
Birgit Nordin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1934-02-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3515feb-beac-4cf7-b809-ecd88babeab3
Birgit Nordin Biography (Wikipedia)
Birgit Nordin (born 22 February 1934 in Sangis, Sweden) is a Swedish opera soprano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Birgit Nordin Tracks
Sort by
The Magic Flute (1975): Queen of the Night's aria
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute (1975): Queen of the Night's aria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute (1975): Queen of the Night's aria
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1968: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec2fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1968-08-05T21:25:23
5
Aug
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist