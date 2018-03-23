Christopher RobsonOperatic counter-tenor. Born 1953
Christopher Robson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f34e9da4-2ee7-4f27-aa34-adc5db791bec
Christopher Robson Tracks
Sort by
Edward Kelley
Damon Albarn
Edward Kelley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fltpt.jpglink
Edward Kelley
Last played on
Look! Up there (Flight - beginning Act 1)
Jonathan Dove
Look! Up there (Flight - beginning Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50j.jpglink
Look! Up there (Flight - beginning Act 1)
Last played on
Rejoice in the Lord Alway
Henry Purcell
Rejoice in the Lord Alway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Rejoice in the Lord Alway
Last played on
I bought this suitcase in New York
Jonathan Dove
I bought this suitcase in New York
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50j.jpglink
I bought this suitcase in New York
Author
Last played on
Artaxerxes - opera Act 3;
Patricia Spence, Phillipa Hyde, Thomas Arne, Christopher Robson, Ian Partridge, Richard Edgar-Wilson, Catherine Bott, Colin Campbell, Charles Gibbs, The Parley of Instruments & Roy Goodman
Artaxerxes - opera Act 3;
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artaxerxes - opera Act 3;
Performer
Last played on
Artaxerxes - opera Act 2 extract
Patricia Spence, Phillipa Hyde, Thomas Arne, Christopher Robson, Ian Partridge, Richard Edgar-Wilson, Catherine Bott, Colin Campbell, Charles Gibbs, The Parley of Instruments & Roy Goodman
Artaxerxes - opera Act 2 extract
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artaxerxes - opera Act 2 extract
Performer
Last played on
Artaxerxes - opera - Act 2 extract
Patricia Spence, Phillipa Hyde, Thomas Arne, Christopher Robson, Ian Partridge, Richard Edgar-Wilson, Catherine Bott, Colin Campbell, Charles Gibbs, The Parley of Instruments & Roy Goodman
Artaxerxes - opera - Act 2 extract
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artaxerxes - opera - Act 2 extract
Performer
Last played on
Artaxerxes - opera Act 1;
Patricia Spence, Phillipa Hyde, Thomas Arne, Christopher Robson, Ian Partridge, Richard Edgar-Wilson, Colin Campbell, Charles Gibbs, Roy Goodman, The Parley of Instruments & Catherine Bott
Artaxerxes - opera Act 1;
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artaxerxes - opera Act 1;
Performer
Last played on
Artaxerxes - opera Act 1;
Patricia Spence, Phillipa Hyde, Thomas Arne, Christopher Robson, Ian Partridge, Richard Edgar-Wilson, Catherine Bott, Colin Campbell, Charles Gibbs, The Parley of Instruments & Roy Goodman
Artaxerxes - opera Act 1;
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artaxerxes - opera Act 1;
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1994: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4r3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-14T21:31:19
14
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 36 - Bonfires of Vanities
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egmp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-20T21:31:19
20
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 36 - Bonfires of Vanities
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efh3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1990-07-23T21:31:19
23
Jul
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist