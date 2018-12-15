Allan KingdomBorn 6 January 1994
Allan Kyariga (born January 6, 1994), better known by his stage name Allan Kingdom, is a Canadian rapper and record producer based in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He is a member of Thestand4rd along with Spooky Black, Bobby Raps, and Psymun. He was featured on Kanye West's single "All Day".
All Day (feat. Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom & Paul McCartney)
Kanye West
Kwele (feat. Allan Kingdom, Manu Dibango & Allan Kingdom & Manu Dibango)
James BKS
Kwele (feat. Allan Kingdom & Manu Dibango)
James BKS
Citizen Kane (feat. Mozez & Allan Kingdom)
Nightmares on Wax
Globe
Allan Kingdom
Moyo Wako
Allan Kingdom
Almost There (feat. Allan Kingdom)
Twelve'len
Know About It
Allan Kingdom
Evergreens
Allan Kingdom
My Enemies (feat. Kevin Abstract)
Allan Kingdom
