Giuseppe Torelli (22 April 1658, Verona – 8 February 1709, Bologna) was an Italian violist, violinist, teacher, and composer.

Torelli is most remembered for contributing to the development of the instrumental concerto (Newman 1972, p. 142), especially concerti grossi and the solo concerto, for strings and continuo, as well as being the most prolific Baroque composer for trumpets (Tarr 1974).