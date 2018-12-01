88rising (stylized as 88⬆), formerly known as CXSHXNLY, is an American mass media company that founder Sean Miyashiro describes as a "hybrid management, record label, video production and marketing company".

The company has gained popularity as a musical platform and label primarily for Asian artists, such as Niki, Keith Ape, Rich Brian (formerly known as Rich Chigga), Joji, and Higher Brothers. Miyashiro said that the record label is "not a core part of our business, but it's part of it" and that they are "really a media/video content focused company at heart".

Headquartered in New York City, the company also has offices in Los Angeles and Shanghai. Outside of its core group, the company has collaborated with other artists such as Ghostface Killah, 21 Savage, XXXTentacion, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask the Slump God, Kris Wu, Yaeji, and others.