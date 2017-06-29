Mili Nair
????-04-07
Mili Nair Biography (Wikipedia)
MILI also known as Mili Nair (born 7 April) is a singer, songwriter from India. She released her debut album Written In The Stars where she composed all ten songs on the album. From writing her music and lending her voice to some of the biggest brand campaigns in advertising she has also recorded music with composers like A.R. Rahman, Amit Trivedi.
I'm Sorry Par Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya
Mili Nair
I'm Sorry Par Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya
I'm Sorry Par Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya
Meethi Boliyaan
Mili Nair
Meethi Boliyaan
Meethi Boliyaan
Nee Sunno
Richard
Nee Sunno
Nee Sunno
Ippadiye
Rahul Nambiar
Ippadiye
Ippadiye
