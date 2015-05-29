Coal Chamber was an American nu metal band formed in Los Angeles, California in 1993. Prior to Coal Chamber, Dez Fafara and Meegs Rascón formed the band She's In Pain in 1992. The two decided to create Coal Chamber. They disbanded in 2003 after ten years together, but announced a reunion in September 2011. Their first drummer, Jon Tor, was eventually replaced by Mike Cox (who beat out his older brother for the spot). After bass guitarist Rayna Foss joined, the Coal Chamber lineup was complete.

In 1997, their first album Coal Chamber was released. The album produced one single and a video, "Loco". The video was also added as an extra after the ending credits of Dee Snider's film Strangeland. The band also recorded an exclusive song for the soundtrack titled "Not Living".

Chamber Music followed two years later. Between the two releases and after the band's tour with the metal act Sevendust, bass guitarist Rayna Foss married Sevendust's drummer Morgan Rose and became pregnant, necessitating another bass guitar player on tour, a role filled by Nadja Peulen.