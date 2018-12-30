The Outlaws were an English instrumental band that recorded in the early 1960s. One-time members included Chas Hodges (born Charles Nicholas Hodges in 1943), Bobby Graham (born Robert Francis Neate in 1940), Ken Lundgren, Ritchie Blackmore (born Richard Hugh Blackmore in 1945), Mick Underwood (born Michael John Underwood, 1945), Reg Hawkins (born Reginald Hawkins, in 1942), Billy Kuy (born William John Kuy Jnr., 12 December 1940) and others.

Their name was originally conceived by Joe Meek (born Robert George Meek in 1929), who needed a backing group for Mike Berry's "Set Me Free" in 1960. After that recording, they continued being one of the house bands of his recording studio at 304 Holloway Road, London. As such, they were used for recordings, demos and auditions. Many of their songs were written by Meek and credited to his pseudonym, Robert Duke. They appeared as themselves in the 1963 British film, Live It Up!.

In addition to featuring on three hit singles backing Mike Berry (born Michael Hubert Bourne in 1942), they also recorded singles in their own right, see discography below.