E.C. Scott (born September 14, 1951 or late 1950s) is an American electric blues, soul blues, gospel and soul singer, songwriter, record producer and television host. Jerry Wexler, called Scott "one honest-to-God soul singer." She has been nominated for nine Blues Music Awards, and has shared the stage with Ray Charles, Patti LaBelle, Lou Rawls, John Lee Hooker, and the Ohio Players.