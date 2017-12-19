Jamie Parker (born 14 August 1979) is an English actor and singer, best known for his role as Harry Potter in the original cast for the West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, for which he received an Olivier Award for Best Actor. He also received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Play as a member of the original Broadway version.

Other theater credits include King Henry in the 2012 Globe production of Shakespeare's Henry V, with notable film roles being Donald Scripps in The History Boys (2006), adapted by Alan Bennett from his play of the same name in which Parker was a member of the original cast, and Lieutenant Werner von Haeften in Valkyrie (2008).