Jamie ParkerEnglish actor and singer. Born 14 August 1979
Jamie Parker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05wkcth.jpg
1979-08-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f33e489a-f71c-46c4-9669-993c87c1402b
Jamie Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamie Parker (born 14 August 1979) is an English actor and singer, best known for his role as Harry Potter in the original cast for the West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, for which he received an Olivier Award for Best Actor. He also received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Play as a member of the original Broadway version.
Other theater credits include King Henry in the 2012 Globe production of Shakespeare's Henry V, with notable film roles being Donald Scripps in The History Boys (2006), adapted by Alan Bennett from his play of the same name in which Parker was a member of the original cast, and Lieutenant Werner von Haeften in Valkyrie (2008).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jamie Parker Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Logical Family: An Evening with Armistead Maupin and the BBC Symphony Orchestra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epwmzc
Barbican, London
2017-12-19T21:27:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04zcfs1.jpg
19
Dec
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Logical Family: An Evening with Armistead Maupin and the BBC Symphony Orchestra
Barbican, London
Back to artist