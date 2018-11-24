The LarksFormed 1950. Disbanded 1955
The Larks
1950
The Larks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Larks were an African American vocal group, active in the early 1950s. They were not the same group as the Los Angeles-based Larks (originally The Meadowlarks) featuring Don Julian.
The Larks Tracks
The Jerk
The Larks
The Jerk
The Jerk
Christmas To New Year's
The Larks
Christmas To New Year's
Christmas To New Year's
Shes So Special
The Larks
Shes So Special
The Larks
Untitled
The Larks
Untitled
Ooha It Feels So Good
The Larks
Ooha It Feels So Good
Ooha It Feels So Good
Billy Graham
The Larks
Billy Graham
Billy Graham
Eyesight To The Blind
The Larks
Eyesight To The Blind
Eyesight To The Blind
