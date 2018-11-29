Martina FiljakPianist. Born 14 December 1978
Martina Filjak
1978-12-14
Martina Filjak Biography (Wikipedia)
Martina Filjak (born 1978 in Zagreb) is a Croatian concert pianist.
Martina Filjak Tracks
Prelude and Nocturne for the Left Hand (Op.9)
Alexander Scriabin
Miroirs
Maurice Ravel
Fantasie concertante in D minor, Op 48
Dora Pejačević
