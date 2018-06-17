William Henry MonkBorn 16 March 1823. Died 18 March 1889
William Henry Monk
1823-03-16
William Henry Monk Biography (Wikipedia)
William Henry Monk (16 March 1823 – 1 March 1889) was an English organist, church musician and music editor who composed popular hymn tunes, including one of the most famous, "Eventide", used for the hymn "Abide with Me". He also wrote music for church services and anthems.
William Henry Monk Tracks
Abide With Me
Henry Francis Lyte
Abide With Me
Abide With Me
Music Arranger
All Things Bright and Beautiful
William Henry Monk
All Things Bright and Beautiful
All Things Bright and Beautiful
Abide with me (feat. Modern Band, Ken Burton, Ainsley John, George Acquah, Colin Peter, Graham Campbell & BCGC)
William Henry Monk
Abide with me (feat. Modern Band, Ken Burton, Ainsley John, George Acquah, Colin Peter, Graham Campbell & BCGC)
Abide with me (feat. Modern Band, Ken Burton, Ainsley John, George Acquah, Colin Peter, Graham Campbell & BCGC)
Abide with me (feat. New Irish Orchestra)
William Henry Monk
Abide with me (feat. New Irish Orchestra)
Abide with me (feat. New Irish Orchestra)
All Things Bright And Beautiful
William Henry Monk
All Things Bright And Beautiful
All Things Bright And Beautiful
Jesus Christ is Risen Today
John Baptist Walsh, Charles Wesley & William Henry Monk
Jesus Christ is Risen Today
Jesus Christ is Risen Today
Abide with me
William Henry Monk
Abide with me
Abide with me
All Things Bright and Beautiful
William Henry Monk
All Things Bright and Beautiful
All Things Bright and Beautiful
