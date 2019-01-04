Cleveland OrchestraFormed 1918
Cleveland Orchestra
1918
The Cleveland Orchestra, based in Cleveland, is one of the five American orchestras informally referred to as the "Big Five". Founded in 1918 by the pianist and impresario Adella Prentiss Hughes, the orchestra plays most of its concerts at Severance Hall. As of 2017, the incumbent music director is Franz Welser-Möst.
In 2012 Gramophone Magazine ranked the Cleveland Orchestra number 7 on its list of the world's greatest orchestras, and The New York Times referred to the orchestra in 2018 as "America's most understatedly amazing orchestra."
Cleveland Orchestra Tracks
I Got Plenty O' Nuttin' (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
I Got Plenty O' Nuttin' (Porgy and Bess)
I Got Plenty O' Nuttin' (Porgy and Bess)
Choir
Last played on
An American in Paris
George Gershwin
An American in Paris
An American in Paris
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 27 in B flat major, K 595 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 27 in B flat major, K 595 (2nd mvt)
Piano Concerto No 27 in B flat major, K 595 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Young Juliet (Romeo and Juliet)
Sergei Prokofiev
Young Juliet (Romeo and Juliet)
Young Juliet (Romeo and Juliet)
Last played on
Porgy and Bess - Act 2: "Bess, You is my Woman Now"
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess - Act 2: "Bess, You is my Woman Now"
Porgy and Bess - Act 2: "Bess, You is my Woman Now"
Last played on
Petrushka - Tableau 1, Shrovetide Fair
Igor Stravinsky
Petrushka - Tableau 1, Shrovetide Fair
Petrushka - Tableau 1, Shrovetide Fair
Last played on
Images for orchestra: ii. Iberia
Claude Debussy
Images for orchestra: ii. Iberia
Images for orchestra: ii. Iberia
Last played on
Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Gustav Mahler
Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Last played on
Zvezdolikiy - Le roi des étoiles
Igor Stravinsky
Zvezdolikiy - Le roi des étoiles
Zvezdolikiy - Le roi des étoiles
Choir
Last played on
The Soldier's Tale (The Little Concert)
Igor Stravinsky
The Soldier's Tale (The Little Concert)
The Soldier's Tale (The Little Concert)
Last played on
The Soldier's Tale (The Devil's Dance)
Igor Stravinsky
The Soldier's Tale (The Devil's Dance)
The Soldier's Tale (The Devil's Dance)
Last played on
Première rhapsodie
Claude Debussy
Première rhapsodie
Première rhapsodie
Last played on
Symphony No.8 in G major (Op.88), 4th movement Allegro
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No.8 in G major (Op.88), 4th movement Allegro
Symphony No.8 in G major (Op.88), 4th movement Allegro
Last played on
Le Tombeau de Couperin for orchestra [after nos. 1, 3, 5 & 4 of piano work]
Maurice Ravel
Le Tombeau de Couperin for orchestra [after nos. 1, 3, 5 & 4 of piano work]
Le Tombeau de Couperin for orchestra [after nos. 1, 3, 5 & 4 of piano work]
Last played on
Piano Concerto no.20 in D minor, K.4666 ii. Romance
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto no.20 in D minor, K.4666 ii. Romance
Piano Concerto no.20 in D minor, K.4666 ii. Romance
Last played on
Jeux de vagues (La mer)
Claude Debussy
Jeux de vagues (La mer)
Jeux de vagues (La mer)
Last played on
En bateau (Petite suite)
Claude Debussy
En bateau (Petite suite)
En bateau (Petite suite)
Last played on
Le Sacre du Printemps - final scene from Part 2
Igor Stravinsky
Le Sacre du Printemps - final scene from Part 2
Le Sacre du Printemps - final scene from Part 2
Last played on
Scherzo fantastique
Igor Stravinsky
Scherzo fantastique
Scherzo fantastique
Last played on
La Mer - From Dawn till Noon on the Sea
Claude Debussy
La Mer - From Dawn till Noon on the Sea
La Mer - From Dawn till Noon on the Sea
Last played on
Premiere rhapsodie for clarinet and orchestra
Claude Debussy
Premiere rhapsodie for clarinet and orchestra
Premiere rhapsodie for clarinet and orchestra
Last played on
Cuban Overture
George Gershwin
Cuban Overture
Cuban Overture
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 17 in G major, K 453 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 17 in G major, K 453 (3rd mvt)
Piano Concerto No 17 in G major, K 453 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Piano Concerto in G major
Maurice Ravel
Piano Concerto in G major
Piano Concerto in G major
Last played on
Forest Murmurs (Siegfried)
Richard Wagner
Forest Murmurs (Siegfried)
Forest Murmurs (Siegfried)
Last played on
Lob des hohen Verstandes (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Gustav Mahler
Lob des hohen Verstandes (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Lob des hohen Verstandes (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Last played on
Academic Festival Overture
Johannes Brahms
Academic Festival Overture
Academic Festival Overture
Last played on
Jeux d'enfants (La toupie)
Georges Bizet
Jeux d'enfants (La toupie)
Jeux d'enfants (La toupie)
Last played on
Le Tombeau de Couperin - Rigaudon
Maurice Ravel
Le Tombeau de Couperin - Rigaudon
Le Tombeau de Couperin - Rigaudon
Last played on
The Thieving Magpie (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
The Thieving Magpie (Overture)
The Thieving Magpie (Overture)
Last played on
Fêtes (Nocturnes)
Claude Debussy
Fêtes (Nocturnes)
Fêtes (Nocturnes)
Last played on
The Bartered Bride (Act 1, Sc 5: Polka)
Bedrich Smetana
The Bartered Bride (Act 1, Sc 5: Polka)
The Bartered Bride (Act 1, Sc 5: Polka)
Choir
Last played on
Petrushka: Scene 1
Igor Stravinsky
Petrushka: Scene 1
Petrushka: Scene 1
Last played on
The Rite of Spring (Part 1: L'Adoration de la Terre)
Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring (Part 1: L'Adoration de la Terre)
The Rite of Spring (Part 1: L'Adoration de la Terre)
Last played on
Danse sacrée et danse profane
Claude Debussy
Danse sacrée et danse profane
Danse sacrée et danse profane
Last played on
The Spring Fairy (Cinderella)
Sergei Prokofiev
The Spring Fairy (Cinderella)
The Spring Fairy (Cinderella)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 21 in C major, K 467 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 21 in C major, K 467 (2nd mvt)
Piano Concerto No 21 in C major, K 467 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Romeo and Juliet - Death of Tybalt
Sergei Prokofiev
Romeo and Juliet - Death of Tybalt
Romeo and Juliet - Death of Tybalt
Last played on
The Fairy's Kiss (Allegretto grazioso (fig. 132))
Igor Stravinsky
The Fairy's Kiss (Allegretto grazioso (fig. 132))
The Fairy's Kiss (Allegretto grazioso (fig. 132))
Last played on
Iberia (Images pour orchestre)
Claude Debussy
Iberia (Images pour orchestre)
Iberia (Images pour orchestre)
Last played on
Rondes de printemps (Images)
Claude Debussy
Rondes de printemps (Images)
Rondes de printemps (Images)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Cleveland Orchestra
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 69: Cleveland Orchestra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2014-09-08T20:58:05
8
Sep
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 69: Cleveland Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 68: Cleveland Orchestra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e445v2
Royal Albert Hall
2014-09-07T20:58:05
7
Sep
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 68: Cleveland Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 62
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84j5v
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-31T20:58:05
31
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 60
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecdxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-30T20:58:05
30
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 53
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en8fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-28T20:58:05
28
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
