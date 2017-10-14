Herman HupfeldBorn 1 February 1894. Died 8 June 1951
Herman Hupfeld
1894-02-01
Herman Hupfeld Biography (Wikipedia)
Herman Hupfeld (February 1, 1894 – June 8, 1951) was an American songwriter whose most notable composition was "As Time Goes By". He wrote both the lyrics and music.
Herman Hupfeld Tracks
As time goes by
Herman Hupfeld
As time goes by
As time goes by
Orchestra
Casablanca (1942) - As Time Goes By/Play it Sam...Avalon
Herman Hupfeld
Casablanca (1942) - As Time Goes By/Play it Sam...Avalon
Casablanca (1942) - As Time Goes By/Play it Sam...Avalon
Orchestra
As time goes by
Herman Hupfeld
As time goes by
As time goes by
As time goes by - [from the film 'Casablanca']
Herman Hupfeld
As time goes by - [from the film 'Casablanca']
