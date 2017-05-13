Daddy Dewdrop
Daddy Dewdrop
Daddy Dewdrop Biography (Wikipedia)
Daddy Dewdrop is a pseudonym for American songwriter Richard "Dick" Monda (born 1940, Cleveland, Ohio, United States). He is best known for his 1971 hit "Chick-A-Boom (Don't Ya Jes' Love It)".
