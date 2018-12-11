RaydioFormed 1977. Disbanded 1981
Raydio
1977
Raydio Biography (Wikipedia)
Raydio was an American funk and R&B vocal group formed in 1977, by Ray Parker Jr., with Vincent Bohnam, Jerry Knight, and Arnell Carmichael.
Raydio Tracks
Jack & Jill
Jack & Jill
Jack & Jill
You Can't Change That
You Can't Change That
You Can't Change That
You Can't Change That
You Can't Change That
You Can't Change That
Is This a Love Thing?
Is This a Love Thing?
