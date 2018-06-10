NajeeJerome Najee Rasheed. Born 4 November 1957
Najee
1957-11-04
Najee Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerome Najee Rasheed (born November 4, 1957, New York City), known professionally as Najee, is an American jazz saxophonist and flautist.
Najee Tracks
Betcha Don't Know
Betcha Don't Know
Air
Air
Room To Breathe
Room To Breathe
Rendezvous
Rendezvous
Champs Élysées
Champs Élysées
Love You a Lifetime
