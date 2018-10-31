The Lemon Twigs
2015
The Lemon Twigs Performances & Interviews
- The Lemon Twigs chat about their musical familyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kc47s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kc47s.jpg2016-12-10T10:21:00.000ZMark and Stuart are joined by the D'Addario brothers, aka The Lemon Twigs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04kxtc9
The Lemon Twigs chat about their musical family
The Lemon Twigs Tracks
These Words
The Lemon Twigs
Last played on
I Wanna Prove To You
The Lemon Twigs
Last played on
Small Victories
The Lemon Twigs
Last played on
Queen Of My School
The Lemon Twigs
Never In My Arms, Always In My Heart
The Lemon Twigs
Go To School
The Lemon Twigs
Last played on
The Fire
The Lemon Twigs
Last played on
Rock Dreams
The Lemon Twigs
Last played on
If You Give Enough
The Lemon Twigs
Last played on
As Long As We're Together
The Lemon Twigs
Last played on
Foolin' Around
The Lemon Twigs
Last played on
Upcoming Events
21
Feb
2019
The Lemon Twigs
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
22
Feb
2019
The Lemon Twigs
St Luke's, Glasgow, UK
23
Feb
2019
The Lemon Twigs
Riverside, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
25
Feb
2019
The Lemon Twigs
Stylus, Leeds, UK
26
Feb
2019
The Lemon Twigs
O2 Institute2 Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/a8nj6q
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-23T21:17:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056s1cn.jpg
23
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
15:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest The Lemon Twigs News
The Lemon Twigs Links
